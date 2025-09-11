SSLV Technology Transfer: A New Era for India's Space Industry
A technology transfer agreement for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was signed involving NSIL, ISRO, IN-SPACe, and HAL. This three-stage vehicle is designed for quick, on-demand satellite launches. The SSLV aims to cater to the global market and boost India's space ecosystem.
A crucial technology transfer agreement for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was formalized on September 10. The agreement was inked by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO, IN-SPACe, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
The SSLV, a three-stage all-solid vehicle, is engineered to deploy satellites weighing up to 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). This development serves the global small satellite launch market with a focus on quick turnaround and industrial production.
According to a press release, the commercialisation of SSLV will enhance the Indian space sector and meet rising demands domestically and internationally. The project aligns with the space-sector reforms initiated by the Government of India, marking a significant milestone for the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
