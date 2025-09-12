Tech Titans Pledge Billions in UK Data Center Boom

OpenAI and Nvidia, leading names in the tech industry, plan to announce substantial investments in UK data centers next week. This initiative, reported by Bloomberg News, coincides with a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The companies will collaborate with London-based Nscale Global Holdings, a notable player in the data center business, although Nvidia has chosen not to comment. Attempts to reach OpenAI, Nscale Global, and UK government representatives outside regular working hours have gone unanswered.

The planned investments underscore an increasing demand for robust digital infrastructure, spurred by advancements in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. With several U.S. firms poised to make similar announcements, the UK's position as a tech investment hub is set to strengthen.