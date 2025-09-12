Left Menu

Apple Unveils FDA-Approved Hypertension Detection for Apple Watch

Apple plans to launch its newly FDA-cleared hypertension detection system for its smartwatch next week. This development was initially reported by Bloomberg News. However, Reuters has not yet verified this information.

Apple Unveils FDA-Approved Hypertension Detection for Apple Watch
Apple is gearing up to introduce its hypertension detection feature for its smartwatch next week, following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The announcement was reported by Bloomberg News yesterday.

The innovative health monitoring system will expand the Apple Watch's capability to detect high blood pressure, adding a significant tool to its health-focused suite of features.

While Bloomberg has confirmed the report, Reuters has yet to verify the information independently, leaving some questions regarding the exact timing and rollout specifics.

