Apple Unveils FDA-Approved Hypertension Detection for Apple Watch

Apple is gearing up to introduce its hypertension detection feature for its smartwatch next week, following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The announcement was reported by Bloomberg News yesterday.

The innovative health monitoring system will expand the Apple Watch's capability to detect high blood pressure, adding a significant tool to its health-focused suite of features.

While Bloomberg has confirmed the report, Reuters has yet to verify the information independently, leaving some questions regarding the exact timing and rollout specifics.