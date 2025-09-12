Denmark's Strategic Arms Procurement Amid Security Concerns
Denmark plans to invest 58 billion Danish crowns in European-made air defence systems, marking its largest arms purchase ever. The aim is to enhance military readiness in light of potential Russian threats. The acquisition includes several systems, notably the long-range SAMP/T platform from Eurosam.
Denmark is set to embark on its largest arms acquisition to date, with plans to purchase European-made air defence systems worth 58 billion Danish crowns ($9.11 billion). This strategic move comes in response to perceived looming security threats.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had previously emphasized the urgency of bolstering military capabilities against potential Russian aggression. As part of this defense strategy, Denmark will acquire eight systems, including the advanced long-range SAMP/T platform developed by Eurosam.
In recent incidents highlighting regional tensions, Russia's drones have violated Polish airspace, prompting NATO responses. The newly procured European systems promise faster and cheaper deployment compared to their American Patriot counterparts, according to defense officials in Denmark.
