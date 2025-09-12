Women in Tech Embrace AI for Equal Opportunities
A report reveals that 78% of women in the technology sector see AI as a driver for equal opportunity, with many actively pursuing AI/ML training. The emphasis is on high-demand roles, with AI expertise now valued over elite college degrees. Challenges include access to quality opportunities and mentorship.
- Country:
- India
The technology sector is witnessing a transformative shift as women increasingly view artificial intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for equal opportunities. According to a recent report by apna.co, 78% of women in this field believe AI can unlock better and more in-demand job prospects.
The report, drawing insights from over 11,300 women nationwide, highlights a significant trend towards workplace equity. Gen Z women, particularly those from tier II-III cities and non-elite colleges, are at the forefront, with 58% already engaging with AI through various learning avenues.
Amid this enthusiasm, challenges persist. Many women stress the need for enhanced access to quality opportunities, mentorship, and advanced training to fully harness AI's potential. As AI expertise gains precedence over traditional qualifications, the tech sector is primed for a more inclusive future.
