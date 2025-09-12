NATO's Eastern Sentry: Strengthening Europe's Defence
NATO has initiated 'Eastern Sentry', a new mission to protect Europe's eastern flank after Russian drones entered Polish airspace. Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of this operation, backed by several NATO allies, to defend the alliance's territories vigorously.
In a decisive move, NATO has launched 'Eastern Sentry' to fortify Europe's eastern boundaries following Russian drone activity in Polish skies. The announcement came from Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Friday.
Rutte condemned the drone incursions as 'reckless and unacceptable', emphasizing the need for strong deterrence. The mission, commencing Friday, integrates varied military assets from both air and ground bases.
Countries such as Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany have confirmed their participation, with more expected to follow. NATO's military head, Alexus Grynkewich, assured that the alliance was ready to defend its territory robustly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
