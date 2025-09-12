AstraZeneca Halts Major Investment in Cambridge Amid Economic Uncertainty

AstraZeneca, Britain's largest company by market capitalization, has announced a pause on its planned £200 million investment in a Cambridge research facility, citing ongoing reassessments of investment needs, a spokesperson confirmed.

The halted investment, initially intended to create 1,000 jobs, follows AstraZeneca's earlier decision to cancel a £450 million investment in a vaccine manufacturing plant in northern England. The company attributed the decision to a reduction in support from the UK government.

This move comes on the heels of Merck & Co's recent announcement to abandon its planned research center in London, further spotlighting the UK's challenging business environment for the pharmaceutical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)