AstraZeneca Halts Major Investment in Cambridge Amid Economic Uncertainty

AstraZeneca has paused plans for a £200 million investment at its Cambridge research site, which would have created 1,000 jobs. This follows its canceled £450 million investment in northern England due to reduced UK government support. Merck also abandoned plans for a London research center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AstraZeneca, Britain's largest company by market capitalization, has announced a pause on its planned £200 million investment in a Cambridge research facility, citing ongoing reassessments of investment needs, a spokesperson confirmed.

The halted investment, initially intended to create 1,000 jobs, follows AstraZeneca's earlier decision to cancel a £450 million investment in a vaccine manufacturing plant in northern England. The company attributed the decision to a reduction in support from the UK government.

This move comes on the heels of Merck & Co's recent announcement to abandon its planned research center in London, further spotlighting the UK's challenging business environment for the pharmaceutical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

