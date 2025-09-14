UnitedHealth's Strategic Discussions in Washington

UnitedHealth CEO Stephen Hemsley recently held a pivotal meeting with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, where the focus was on Medicare and other healthcare topics.

This meeting signifies a continued effort by UnitedHealth to strengthen ties with key government officials.

In a previous engagement over the summer, CEO Hemsley dined with Chris Klomp, an official overseeing Medicare, emphasizing the company's ongoing involvement in vital healthcare discussions.