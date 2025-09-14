UnitedHealth's Strategic Discussions in Washington
UnitedHealth CEO Stephen Hemsley has been engaging in strategic discussions with key U.S. officials, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Medicare overseer Chris Klomp. These meetings centered around Medicare and additional healthcare matters aimed at fostering connections and collaboration within the U.S. healthcare landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:18 IST
UnitedHealth CEO Stephen Hemsley recently held a pivotal meeting with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, where the focus was on Medicare and other healthcare topics.
This meeting signifies a continued effort by UnitedHealth to strengthen ties with key government officials.
In a previous engagement over the summer, CEO Hemsley dined with Chris Klomp, an official overseeing Medicare, emphasizing the company's ongoing involvement in vital healthcare discussions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
During Cong rule, medicines, insurance policies were heavily taxed; healthcare was expensive, today these are affordable: Modi.
Projects unveiled today will improve people's lives in Manipur, in terms of infrastructure, healthcare: Modi in Churachandpur.
Global Celebration for Ayurveda Day: A Modern Healthcare Revolution
Pioneering Healthcare Innovations: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh
FTSE 100 Falters as Consumer Staples and Healthcare Stocks Drag Market Down