TVS Motor, ALT Mobility partner to deploy 3,000 e-three wheelers this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has inked a pact with leasing and asset management company ALT Mobility to deploy 3,000 electric three-wheelers this fiscal year.

As part of the collaboration, TVS will provide vehicles, while ALT Mobility will procure, lease, and finance them through its ecosystem.

The models, variants, and specifications will be jointly finalised to best serve customer needs, and the vehicles will be rolled out through TVS Motor's extensive network of authorised dealers and ALT's point of sales across India, the company said in a statement.

The vehicles will be deployed under ALT's drive-to-own leasing model to individual drivers and fleet operators for cargo and passenger transportation, it added.

''This collaboration with ALT Mobility is a significant step towards enabling sustainable urban and last-mile mobility at scale,'' TVS Motor Company Business Head --Commercial Mobility Rajat Gupta said.

Anuj Gupta, Co-founder & CBO, ALT Mobility, said partnering with TVS Motor Company gives the company access to industry-leading vehicles and technology, which will help it scale leasing and fleet operations effectively.

