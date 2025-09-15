India at inflection point, has enormous opportunity to embrace AI: Tata Sons Chairman

India is at an 'inflection point' where it has enormous opportunity to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and make a huge impact, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday.

Speaking at the release of a Niti Aayog report titled 'AI for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth', Chandrasekaran urged the industry to work with the government in the leveraging of AI.

''We are at an inflection point where we have an enormous opportunity to embrace AI to make a huge impact for our country,'' he said.

Chandrasekaran advocated using AI for skilling and creating employment opportunities for all youth in the country.

''We should be able to solve basic issues, be it healthcare, education using AI and thereby create huge to empowerment opportunities and reduce the inequality that exists today,'' he said.

In order to do that, Chandrasekaran said the government, the industry, and society have to work together in the leveraging of AI.

''The industry should work closely with the government in the policy formulation, take full ownership and demonstrate execution,'' he said.

Chandrasekaran said India needs to get AI to work for every sector, be it financial services, be it pharmaceuticals, be it advanced manufacturing, be it agriculture, healthcare, or any of the other sectors.

''We need fully, integrated AI solutions to be able to deliver economic growth and prosperity,'' he said.

Chandrasekaran noted that the government should enable all of us, small and medium enterprise companies to take full advantage of AI to deliver value, jobs and economic growth.

