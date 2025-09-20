Left Menu

Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Shocks Tech Sector

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to introduce a $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, potentially impacting the tech sector's reliance on skilled workers from India and China. Critics say the fee could elevate costs and stifle innovation, while supporters argue it ensures employers hire top talent.

In a move that could drastically alter the U.S. technology industry's recruitment of foreign talent, President Donald Trump is set to announce a $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas. Aimed at intensifying his immigration crackdown, the initiative is likely to impact tech firms heavily relying on skilled international workers.

Debate over the H-1B program has long simmered between Trump's conservative supporters, who argue it can depress wages, and industry leaders who emphasize its role in securing top-tier talent. The proposed fee hikes may not deter major corporations like Amazon or Microsoft, yet they could impose significant burdens on smaller startups.

India and China remain the primary beneficiaries of the H-1B visas, with companies like Infosys and Cognizant already feeling market repercussions. The adjustments could challenge the U.S.'s status as an innovation hub, sparking concerns over sustained economic growth and legality questions surrounding the fee's implementation.

