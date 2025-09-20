China-ASEAN AI Collaboration: A New Era of Cross-Border Cooperation
The China (Guangxi)–ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Application Ecosystem Exchange Conference 2025 in Nanning highlighted 'AI+' collaboration, with over 30 achievements and 50 agreements. The event focused on integrating AI with the real economy, featuring forums and exhibitions, and aimed at solidifying AI partnerships between China and ASEAN.
The China (Guangxi)–ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Application Ecosystem Exchange Conference 2025 kicked off in Nanning, spotlighting significant advancements in 'AI+' collaboration. Held at Wuxiang Cloud Valley AI Park, the conference heralded the signing of over 50 agreements in cross-border AI partnerships, signaling new opportunities for China and ASEAN nations.
A central event of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo, the conference provided a platform for forums, exhibitions, and networking, emphasizing the integration of AI with the real economy to boost digital transformation across the region. Nanning Mayor Hou Gang emphasized the city's role as a pivotal hub for AI endeavors.
The conference also saw the launch of various AI platforms and initiatives, including the 'Star Computing Cloud Pool' and the AI Industry-University-Research Innovation Alliance. Sub-forums covered a range of topics like AI in education and healthcare, fostering collaborations and projects that align with Guangxi's aim to extend technical ties with ASEAN territories.
