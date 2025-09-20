East Tech 2025: Catalysing MSME Innovation in Defence

The East Tech Symposium 2025 has spotlighted the crucial role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in driving innovation and strengthening India's defence capabilities. Held in Khelgaon, the event was inaugurated by Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan.

Experts like Ashok Kanodia and Dr (CDR) VK Rai emphasized the rapidly expanding business opportunities within the defence sector, pointing to the indispensable role of MSMEs in fostering innovation. Discussions focused on creating a robust ecosystem featuring defence clusters and an MSME facilitation window.

The symposium saw an impressive turnout, including 400 industry delegates and procurement directorates. Over 300 Business-to-Government meetings took place. Simultaneously, the exhibition showcased cutting-edge products and solutions, underlining the event's significance for operational readiness and future developments.