Revolutionizing Sanitation: UP's Technological Leap with Bandicoot

In a significant push towards modernization, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath observed a demonstration of the Bandicoot, a manhole-cleaning robot, highlighting a new initiative aimed at transforming the region's sanitation infrastructure.

The move aligns with a broader state agenda to employ technology for safer sewer maintenance. First rolling out in Agra this February, the Bandicoot has cleared over 1,500 manholes within half a year. The initiative is gaining momentum, with operations set to commence soon in Bulandshahr.

Designed in 2018, the Bandicoot robot is a cornerstone of major sanitation campaigns like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Its advanced design allows it to clear blockages without human exposure to hazardous environments, with training programs also rolled out for workers to operate these robots efficiently.