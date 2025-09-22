Karnataka and New Jersey Forge Technological Alliance
The Karnataka government has signed a three-year MoU with New Jersey to enhance collaboration in technology, innovation, and economic development. The agreement includes support for startups, joint initiatives in lifesciences, cybersecurity, AI, and electronics, as well as academic partnerships and skill development programs between the two regions.
The Karnataka government has announced a strategic partnership with New Jersey through a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance cooperation in technology, innovation, and economic development.
This agreement, detailed in an official statement, involves support for startups from both regions, providing market access, mentoring, and ecosystem connections. It focuses on areas like life sciences, deep technology, and electronics, alongside fostering innovation and research linkages between New Brunswick and Bengaluru.
The MoU promises to build robust bridges among industry, academia, and government sectors, facilitating student and researcher exchanges, skill development initiatives with universities, and numerous academic and institutional partnerships. New Jersey's Governor, Phil Murphy, is set to explore further collaboration avenues with industry leaders in Bengaluru.
