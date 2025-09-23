Trump's New H-1B Visa Fees Stir Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump enacted new immigration measures, introducing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applicants as a part of his administration's extensive immigration restrictions. The change, effective immediately, targets only new applicants, leaving existing visa holders and renewals unaffected.

The H-1B program, established in 1990, allows American employers to hire skilled foreign workers, especially in STEM fields. India remains the largest beneficiary of these visas, often utilized by U.S. tech companies to address skill shortages. However, critics argue it suppresses wages for U.S. workers.

The new fees could challenge U.S. firms and India's IT sector, potentially raising operational costs. Analysts predict a hit on company margins, while the new fees might dissuade international students from pursuing U.S. degrees, further fueling debate on the administration's immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)