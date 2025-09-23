Left Menu

Bharat 6G Symposium: Driving India's Digital Ecosystem Forward

The International Bharat 6G Symposium, hosted by India Mobile Congress, will take place in New Delhi on October 9-10. It aims to discuss the future of 6G technology and its impact on digital sovereignty and economic growth. The event will feature over 70 global speakers, including notable tech and telecom leaders.

  • India

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) is preparing to host the second International Bharat 6G Symposium in collaboration with the Bharat 6G Alliance, scheduled for October 9-10 in New Delhi.

The symposium promises to serve as a focal point for discussions on the transformative potential of 6G technology, with an emphasis on digital sovereignty, economic growth, and technological advancement in India and internationally.

Prominent attendees include Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other key industry figures and government officials, alongside over 70 distinguished speakers from continents such as Europe, the USA, and Asia.

