Alibaba's AI Ambitions: New Partnerships, Expansions, and Innovations

Alibaba made headlines by announcing a strategic partnership with Nvidia and disclosing plans to bolster its AI initiatives through global data center expansion and innovative products.

The bold strategy underscores Alibaba's commitment to AI as a crucial business focus alongside e-commerce, leading to nearly a 10% surge in its Hong Kong-listed shares.

The tech giant's new AI language model, the Qwen3-Max, boasts over 1 trillion parameters, positioning it as a frontrunner in the AI sector, particularly in autonomous agent capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)