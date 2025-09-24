Left Menu

Alibaba's AI Ambitions: New Partnerships, Expansions, and Innovations

Alibaba revealed ambitious AI plans by partnering with Nvidia, unveiling new AI products, and expanding data centers globally. The company's intensified focus on AI has driven investor confidence, soaring stock prices, and enhanced its standing in the competitive AI market against local peers.

24-09-2025
Alibaba made headlines by announcing a strategic partnership with Nvidia and disclosing plans to bolster its AI initiatives through global data center expansion and innovative products.

The bold strategy underscores Alibaba's commitment to AI as a crucial business focus alongside e-commerce, leading to nearly a 10% surge in its Hong Kong-listed shares.

The tech giant's new AI language model, the Qwen3-Max, boasts over 1 trillion parameters, positioning it as a frontrunner in the AI sector, particularly in autonomous agent capabilities.

