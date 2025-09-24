Left Menu

Lego Expands Discovery Center Reach with Major Acquisition

Lego is set to acquire 29 discovery centres from Merlin Entertainments for 200 million pounds, enhancing its brand presence. These indoor venues, featuring Lego zones and workshops, attract five million annual visitors. This move fortifies Lego's global retail network of 1,079 stores across 54 markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:16 IST
Lego Expands Discovery Center Reach with Major Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lego, the renowned Danish toymaker, announced on Wednesday its acquisition of 29 discovery centres from Merlin Entertainments for 200 million pounds ($269.5 million). This strategic purchase is designed to cement control over consumer interactions with its brand, according to the company.

The indoor venues are famed for their Lego building zones, creative workshops, and retail outlets, currently drawing around five million visitors annually. Lego CEO Niels Christiansen emphasized the significance of these centers in expanding their retail network and enriching the shopping experiences they offer to fans worldwide.

Lego has significantly boosted its global store footprint in recent years, now with 1,079 branded stores spread over 54 markets. Despite this acquisition, Merlin will continue operating 11 Legoland theme parks under a licensing agreement with Lego, maintaining its presence in the theme park sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Journey: President Travels on Maharajas' Express

Royal Journey: President Travels on Maharajas' Express

 India
2
Teen Gamer Sentenced to 100 Years for Family Tragedy

Teen Gamer Sentenced to 100 Years for Family Tragedy

 Pakistan
3
Ukrainians Skeptical as Trump Shifts Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainians Skeptical as Trump Shifts Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

 Global
4
Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Community Reeling

Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Community Reeling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025