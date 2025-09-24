Lego Expands Discovery Center Reach with Major Acquisition

Lego, the renowned Danish toymaker, announced on Wednesday its acquisition of 29 discovery centres from Merlin Entertainments for 200 million pounds ($269.5 million). This strategic purchase is designed to cement control over consumer interactions with its brand, according to the company.

The indoor venues are famed for their Lego building zones, creative workshops, and retail outlets, currently drawing around five million visitors annually. Lego CEO Niels Christiansen emphasized the significance of these centers in expanding their retail network and enriching the shopping experiences they offer to fans worldwide.

Lego has significantly boosted its global store footprint in recent years, now with 1,079 branded stores spread over 54 markets. Despite this acquisition, Merlin will continue operating 11 Legoland theme parks under a licensing agreement with Lego, maintaining its presence in the theme park sector.

