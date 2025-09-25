Intel Eyes Apple Investment for Strategic Revival
Intel is pursuing an investment from Apple to bolster its efforts in revitalizing its business. This move is part of Intel's broader strategy to regain its competitive edge in the tech industry, as reported by Bloomberg News.
