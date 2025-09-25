Katalyst to Rescue NASA's $500 Million Observatory
NASA has partnered with Katalyst to prevent a $500 million observatory from re-entering Earth's atmosphere by deploying a mission to extend its orbit. Katalyst received $30 million to launch a modified spacecraft aimed at ensuring the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory continues its mission of exploring galaxies and black holes.
NASA has enlisted the services of Arizona-based startup Katalyst to forestall the descent of its $500 million orbiting observatory back into Earth's atmosphere. This bold move involves launching a mission designed to propel the observatory further into space.
The U.S. space agency allocated $30 million to Katalyst Space Technologies, commissioning them to deploy a modified 'Link' spacecraft to the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. This orbiting spacecraft, which has been examining distant galaxies and black holes since 2004, resides in low-Earth orbit.
This collaboration underscores NASA's commitment to safeguarding valuable astronomical research tools, ensuring the continuation of vital cosmic observations made by the Swift Observatory.
(With inputs from agencies.)