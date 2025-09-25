TBO Tek Partners with Amadeus South Asia to Revolutionize Travel Marketplace

TBO Tek, an innovative B2B travel technology firm, has joined forces with Amadeus South Asia to transform the travel agency landscape through the AI-powered platform, Travel Marketplace.

This strategic move is set to offer travel agents across South Asia more efficient and personalized service solutions, enhancing their operational capabilities.

Ankush Nijhawan, Co-founder of TBO Tek, stated that this collaboration is pivotal in providing travel sellers with unmatched flexibility, speed, and content access, ultimately serving travelers better amidst a vibrant and dynamic market.

