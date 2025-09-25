Left Menu

TBO Tek Partners with Amadeus South Asia to Revolutionize Travel Marketplace

TBO Tek, a B2B travel tech firm, has partnered with Amadeus South Asia to enhance its platform, Travel Marketplace. This AI-driven platform aims to improve efficiency and personalization for travel agents across South Asia, offering them a seamless experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TBO Tek, an innovative B2B travel technology firm, has joined forces with Amadeus South Asia to transform the travel agency landscape through the AI-powered platform, Travel Marketplace.

This strategic move is set to offer travel agents across South Asia more efficient and personalized service solutions, enhancing their operational capabilities.

Ankush Nijhawan, Co-founder of TBO Tek, stated that this collaboration is pivotal in providing travel sellers with unmatched flexibility, speed, and content access, ultimately serving travelers better amidst a vibrant and dynamic market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

