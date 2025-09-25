TBO Tek Partners with Amadeus South Asia to Revolutionize Travel Marketplace
TBO Tek, a B2B travel tech firm, has partnered with Amadeus South Asia to enhance its platform, Travel Marketplace. This AI-driven platform aims to improve efficiency and personalization for travel agents across South Asia, offering them a seamless experience.
TBO Tek, an innovative B2B travel technology firm, has joined forces with Amadeus South Asia to transform the travel agency landscape through the AI-powered platform, Travel Marketplace.
This strategic move is set to offer travel agents across South Asia more efficient and personalized service solutions, enhancing their operational capabilities.
Ankush Nijhawan, Co-founder of TBO Tek, stated that this collaboration is pivotal in providing travel sellers with unmatched flexibility, speed, and content access, ultimately serving travelers better amidst a vibrant and dynamic market.
