Left Menu

Simple Energy Charges Forward with $10M Funding for Expansion

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler startup, has secured $10 million in equity funding led by Thyrocare's Family Office. The funds will primarily aid in expanding their pan-India retail network and enhancing R&D, while also preparing for a $350 million IPO next fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:46 IST
Simple Energy Charges Forward with $10M Funding for Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Simple Energy, poised for an IPO, announced a $10 million equity funding round aimed at expanding its retail network across India and enhancing research and development. The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer raised this capital, led by existing investor Arokiaswamy Velumani, Founder of Thyrocare's Family Office.

This latest funding brings the company's total raised capital to $51 million. The company plans to utilize nearly 80% of this latest influx towards expanding its retail and service network, according to Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO. The funds will also support the company's efforts in making electric mobility more accessible across India.

With a manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, Simple Energy aims to increase its current output of 150,000 vehicles annually. It plans to open 150 new stores and 200 service centers nationwide. Additionally, the company recently became the first Indian OEM to commercially produce heavy rare-earth-free motors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sarkozy's Libyan Connection: Unveiling a Presidential Scandal

Sarkozy's Libyan Connection: Unveiling a Presidential Scandal

 France
2
Sarkozy's Guilt: Charged But Not Fully Convicted

Sarkozy's Guilt: Charged But Not Fully Convicted

 France
3
Selectors Back Padikkal Over Nair for India's Test Series vs. West Indies

Selectors Back Padikkal Over Nair for India's Test Series vs. West Indies

 India
4
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigations Impact

Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigations Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025