Revolut's Ambitious India Launch: Transforming Financial Tech!

Revolut is set to launch in India, aiming to change the financial tech landscape with a unique model tailored for localized banking needs. The company, with an initial investment of USD 45 million, plans to expand its customer base significantly, aiming for 100 million globally by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Revolut is gearing up for its India launch, marking a strategic move in its global expansion plan to reach 100 million customers. Recently, the UK fintech giant unveiled its new headquarters in London, emphasizing its commitment to growth.

Paroma Chatterjee, CEO of Revolut India, revealed the firm's dedication to localizing its technology and securing necessary approvals with the Reserve Bank of India. This move is aimed at meeting India's distinct banking demands and facilitating both domestic and international transactions seamlessly.

The launch promises a groundbreaking financial service with the capability to handle forex and domestic transactions, offering prepaid cards with extensive benefits. With over 350,000 individuals already on the pre-launch waitlist, Revolut is poised for success in the Indian market.

