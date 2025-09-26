Left Menu

Blaze Disrupts South Korea's Digital Backbone

A fire at South Korea's data center interrupted online governmental services, including websites and email. The incident occurred in Daejeon and resulted in one minor injury. Over 70 services, including mobile ID systems, were temporarily suspended, highlighting vulnerabilities in the nation's digital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:22 IST
Blaze Disrupts South Korea's Digital Backbone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire at South Korea's data infrastructure center on Friday disrupted numerous online government services, according to media reports. The incident highlights the vulnerabilities in the country's digital backbone.

The battery fire ignited around 8:15 p.m. in Daejeon, which is located approximately 140 kilometers south of Seoul, as reported by Yonhap and The Chosun daily, citing the interior ministry. Evacuation measures were promptly taken, but the blaze resulted in one individual suffering a minor injury.

The National Information Resources Service and Seoul Metropolitan Government did not provide immediate comments to Reuters outside regular office hours. The conflagration led to the suspension of 70 online government services, among them the mobile identification system and the platform for complaints and petitions, demonstrating significant operational disruptions.

TRENDING

1
BMW Ventures IPO Sees Strong Investor Demand

BMW Ventures IPO Sees Strong Investor Demand

 India
2
Tensions Flare as Zelenskiy and Hungary Clash Over Drone Incursions

Tensions Flare as Zelenskiy and Hungary Clash Over Drone Incursions

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Telangana's Seven-Year Experience Mandate for Judicial Appointment

Supreme Court Upholds Telangana's Seven-Year Experience Mandate for Judicial...

 India
4
France's Budget Deficit: Balancing Act Ahead

France's Budget Deficit: Balancing Act Ahead

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025