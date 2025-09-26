Starbucks Navigates Leadership Shift and Tech Focus Amid Restructuring
Starbucks announces leadership changes, appointing Ningyu Chen as interim CTO after Deb Hall Lefevre's resignation. The company focuses on technological advancements for its 'Back to Starbucks' plan, amid store closures and layoffs. Starbucks' shares have fallen 12% in the past year, despite S&P 500 growth.
Starbucks has initiated a significant leadership transition, naming Ningyu Chen as interim Chief Technology Officer following the resignation of Deb Hall Lefevre. The shift comes as part of a broader strategy to enhance technological innovation critical to the 'Back to Starbucks' plan, a corporate restructuring effort aimed at revamping the global coffeehouse's appeal.
Despite Lefevre's departure, Starbucks remains firm on its technological goals. Recent initiatives include the rollout of an AI-powered inventory system and a new point-of-sales system to improve operational efficiency. In pursuit of these advancements, Starbucks is preparing to shutter underperforming outlets and trim 900 non-retail roles by 2025.
Amid these changes, Starbucks has faced a challenging market. The company's shares have decreased by 12% over the last year, contrasting with a significant rise in the S&P 500 index. As the Seattle-based chain focuses on strengthening its business model, the transition of IT responsibilities to Tata Consultancy Services highlights a shift towards outsourcing to remain competitive.
