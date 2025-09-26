Left Menu

BSNL's Green Leap: New Era of Indigenous 4G Network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil BSNL's new indigenous 4G network, commissioning over 97,500 mobile towers across India. This initiative underlines the government's focus on self-reliance and green technology, benefiting rural and underserved areas with advanced telecom facilities. The project emphasizes using solar energy for sustainable infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move towards enhancing India's telecom infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission over 97,500 new mobile 4G towers nationwide, including 4,679 in Madhya Pradesh, as part of BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G initiative. This initiative represents a significant step toward the government's self-reliance agenda.

The towers, developed under the Digital Bharat Nidhi Scheme, aim to extend mobile and internet connectivity to previously uncovered rural regions. With BSNL's expansion of optical fiber under the BharatNet Project, about 22,858 gram panchayats will gain high-speed internet, drastically transforming the digital landscape for numerous villages.

Aligned with the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', these towers have been built with indigenous technology developed by C-DOT, Tejas Networks, and TCS, and are powered by solar energy. This advancement ensures not only immediate connectivity improvements but also future upgrades to 5G infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

