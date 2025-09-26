Anthropic's Global Expansion Plan to Meet Surging Demand for Claude AI

Anthropic announced on Friday its intentions to significantly expand its international workforce and enhance its applied artificial intelligence team to cater to the increasing demand for its Claude AI models globally. Currently, a substantial 80% of Claude's consumer usage originates from outside the United States, with notable per-person usage in countries like South Korea, Australia, and Singapore surpassing that of the U.S.

Bolstered by Google's parent company Alphabet and Amazon.com, and valued at $183 billion, Anthropic is recognized for its AI models' exceptional coding capabilities. This has positioned its Claude large language models as leading frontier models in the market, propelling the company's business customer base from under 1,000 to over 300,000 within two years.

Driven by rising international demand, Anthropic's revenue run-rate soared to more than $5 billion by August. The company's expansion plans include hiring over 100 new positions in Dublin, London, and Zurich, and inaugurating its first Asian office in Tokyo. Chris Ciauri, directing the global expansion as managing director of International, highlighted the widespread trust enterprises place in Claude, reinforcing its use in crucial operations worldwide.

