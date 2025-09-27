Left Menu

South Korea's Digital Infrastructure Faces Major Disruption

A fire at a state data centre has paralyzed the South Korean government's internal digital system in Daejeon and Sejong. This disruption affects various ministries and agencies, leaving many online government services offline. Prime Minister Kim Min-seok addressed the crisis in an emergency meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-09-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 05:48 IST
South Korea's Digital Infrastructure Faces Major Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A devastating fire at a state data center has crippled South Korea's digital infrastructure, particularly affecting key government services in the cities of Daejeon and Sejong. The fire, confirmed by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, has left many ministries and agencies struggling to operate normally.

The incident has forced a large portion of online governmental operations to halt over the weekend, causing significant inconvenience to public services. The downtime is prompting swift action and emergency meetings led by top government officials to address and resolve the crisis.

Efforts to restore functionality are underway as authorities work around the clock to mitigate the impact of the service outage. The government's response to this unprecedented event highlights the vulnerabilities in its digital infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

 Global
2
A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Detention Center Fire

A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Dete...

 Global
3
Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025