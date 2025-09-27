South Korea's Digital Infrastructure Faces Major Disruption
A fire at a state data centre has paralyzed the South Korean government's internal digital system in Daejeon and Sejong. This disruption affects various ministries and agencies, leaving many online government services offline. Prime Minister Kim Min-seok addressed the crisis in an emergency meeting.
A devastating fire at a state data center has crippled South Korea's digital infrastructure, particularly affecting key government services in the cities of Daejeon and Sejong. The fire, confirmed by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, has left many ministries and agencies struggling to operate normally.
The incident has forced a large portion of online governmental operations to halt over the weekend, causing significant inconvenience to public services. The downtime is prompting swift action and emergency meetings led by top government officials to address and resolve the crisis.
Efforts to restore functionality are underway as authorities work around the clock to mitigate the impact of the service outage. The government's response to this unprecedented event highlights the vulnerabilities in its digital infrastructure.
