Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of creating products over merely doing jobs, highlighting the potential for revenue and royalties. At the launch of the BSNL Swadeshi 4G Network, he praised indigenous tech development and projected India as a future global leader.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the nation to focus on creating products, rather than merely serving as employees, to harness full revenue potential. Speaking at the inauguration of BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Mobile Network in Vijayawada, Naidu revealed that Indians are currently downloading 24% of apps from foreign companies.
Naidu commended BSNL for its shift towards indigenous technology development, canceling a global tender in 2020. He stressed the significance of 4G technology, citing its role in enabling initiatives like 'Mana Mitra' in Andhra Pradesh, making over 700 services accessible to citizens.
Highlighting his long-term vision for the country, Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Digital India'. He celebrated India's global impact, particularly in technology and medicine, positing that India is on track to become the world's top nation by 2047.
