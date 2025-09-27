India Joins Elite Telecom Manufacturing League with Indigenous 4G Launch

India has made a significant leap by launching BSNL's indigenous 4G stack, positioning itself among the top five countries capable of manufacturing telecom equipment, said Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He emphasized the country's transformation into a hub for production, innovation, and exports.

The simultaneous nationwide launch of the Swadeshi 4G stack, activated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a pivotal shift from India being perceived as a service-oriented to a producer and innovation-driven nation. This move aligns India with other self-sufficient tech producers like Denmark, Sweden, China, and South Korea.

The new 4G service is set for a gradual upgrade to 5G, with special attention to previously hard-to-reach areas, including insurgency-hit zones and remote regions like Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative aims to achieve complete connectivity saturation, emphasizing telecom as a life-sustaining bridge that will integrate remote villages into the global market.