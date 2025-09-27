India Joins Elite Telecom Manufacturing League with Indigenous 4G Launch
India has entered an exclusive club of nations producing telecom equipment with BSNL's indigenous 4G launch, transforming from a consumer to a producer nation. This effort, guided by Prime Minister Modi's vision, will enhance connectivity across remote and challenging terrains, including border regions and left-wing extremist hit zones.
- Country:
- India
India has made a significant leap by launching BSNL's indigenous 4G stack, positioning itself among the top five countries capable of manufacturing telecom equipment, said Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He emphasized the country's transformation into a hub for production, innovation, and exports.
The simultaneous nationwide launch of the Swadeshi 4G stack, activated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a pivotal shift from India being perceived as a service-oriented to a producer and innovation-driven nation. This move aligns India with other self-sufficient tech producers like Denmark, Sweden, China, and South Korea.
The new 4G service is set for a gradual upgrade to 5G, with special attention to previously hard-to-reach areas, including insurgency-hit zones and remote regions like Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative aims to achieve complete connectivity saturation, emphasizing telecom as a life-sustaining bridge that will integrate remote villages into the global market.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- 4G
- telecom
- BSNL
- indigenous
- 5G
- connectivity
- innovation
- self-reliance
- remote
ALSO READ
BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India
India now among five countries in world, which possess indigenous technology to launch 4G telecom services: PM in Odisha.
India's Telecom Transformation: Launch of Indigenous 4G Stack
Mizoram's Railway Revolution: Connectivity and Concerns
Indian Army Bolsters Air Defence with Indigenous 'Anant Shastra' Missile Systems