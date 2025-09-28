GE Aerospace's AI-Powered Flight: India-Driven Innovations in Aircraft Engines

GE Aerospace is pioneering the future of aviation through sophisticated AI-driven innovations at its John F Welch Technology Centre in Bengaluru. Senior officials at the company highlight how AI is transforming engine design space exploration, maintenance predictability, and operational efficiency.

Alok Nanda, Chief Technology Officer of GE Aerospace in India, emphasizes the critical role of the Bengaluru team in this transformation. The centre boasts more than 1,000 patents and has significantly contributed to the development and certification of advanced engines like CFM LEAP, GEnx, and GE9X, underscoring India's preeminence in aviation research and development.

The centre's involvement extends to the Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) programme, aiming for a 20% improvement in fuel efficiency. With ongoing projects in hybrid electric propulsion and alternative fuels, GE Aerospace's Bengaluru centre stands at the forefront of sustainably advancing the aviation industry.

