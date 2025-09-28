South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze
After a major fire at South Korea's national data centre impacted various services, President Lee Jae Myung promised improvements to administrative security. The fire, allegedly due to a battery explosion, disrupted several government functions. Recovery efforts are ongoing, with focus on a dual security system against future incidents.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has vowed a robust upgrade in the security framework of the nation's government administrative systems. This pledge follows a severe fire at the national data centre, which led to widespread disruptions of online services across the country.
During a meeting with key ministers and senior officials, President Lee expressed concerns about the impact on shipping, postal, and financial services, especially with the Chuseok holidays approaching. The fire, which was put out the following day, started at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon.
The centre serves as a cloud hub for many governmental functions in South Korea, a tech-driven nation. The blaze reportedly began with an explosion of a battery from LG Energy Solution, affecting several key servers. Recovery steps are underway, with officials prioritizing a 'dual system' for future emergencies.
