South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has vowed a robust upgrade in the security framework of the nation's government administrative systems. This pledge follows a severe fire at the national data centre, which led to widespread disruptions of online services across the country.

During a meeting with key ministers and senior officials, President Lee expressed concerns about the impact on shipping, postal, and financial services, especially with the Chuseok holidays approaching. The fire, which was put out the following day, started at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon.

The centre serves as a cloud hub for many governmental functions in South Korea, a tech-driven nation. The blaze reportedly began with an explosion of a battery from LG Energy Solution, affecting several key servers. Recovery steps are underway, with officials prioritizing a 'dual system' for future emergencies.