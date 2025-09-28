Left Menu

South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

After a major fire at South Korea's national data centre impacted various services, President Lee Jae Myung promised improvements to administrative security. The fire, allegedly due to a battery explosion, disrupted several government functions. Recovery efforts are ongoing, with focus on a dual security system against future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:40 IST
South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze
Lee Jae Myung

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has vowed a robust upgrade in the security framework of the nation's government administrative systems. This pledge follows a severe fire at the national data centre, which led to widespread disruptions of online services across the country.

During a meeting with key ministers and senior officials, President Lee expressed concerns about the impact on shipping, postal, and financial services, especially with the Chuseok holidays approaching. The fire, which was put out the following day, started at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon.

The centre serves as a cloud hub for many governmental functions in South Korea, a tech-driven nation. The blaze reportedly began with an explosion of a battery from LG Energy Solution, affecting several key servers. Recovery steps are underway, with officials prioritizing a 'dual system' for future emergencies.

TRENDING

1
Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kabaddi Excellence

Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kaba...

 India
2
Historic Investment Boom: Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in India's Food Processing Sector

Historic Investment Boom: Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in India's Food Processing Sect...

 India
3
Kolkata Metro Breaks Passenger Record on Panchami

Kolkata Metro Breaks Passenger Record on Panchami

 India
4
Ministry Urges Unified Reservation for Visually Impaired in Railways

Ministry Urges Unified Reservation for Visually Impaired in Railways

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025