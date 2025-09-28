U.S. Weighs Ukraine's Request for Tomahawk Missiles Amid Escalating Conflict

The United States is assessing a request from Ukraine to provide long-range Tomahawk missiles, as the nation seeks to strengthen its stance against ongoing Russian aggression. Vice President JD Vance confirmed the inquiry on Sunday, noting its potential implications for the geopolitical landscape.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reached out to the U.S. to sanction the sale of Tomahawks to European nations, which would subsequently supply them to Ukraine. Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Vance highlighted that President Donald Trump remains the key decision-maker in this scenario amid a multitude of European requests.

With a range of 2,500 km, Tomahawk missiles could significantly enhance Ukraine's military capabilities, albeit possibly heightening tensions with Russia. In the past, President Trump has refrained from arming Ukraine with such missiles, but frustration over Russian President Putin's resistance to peace talks may sway his decision.