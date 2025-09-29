Left Menu

Wheels India Accelerates Growth with SHPAC Partnership

Wheels India Ltd has inked a technical agreement with South Korean firm SHPAC for technology transfer in manufacturing hydraulic cylinders. This move is poised to bolster the company's strategic focus on the global hydraulic cylinder industry, leveraging SHPAC's expertise to fuel growth across international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:12 IST
Wheels India Accelerates Growth with SHPAC Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wheels India Ltd announced a pivotal technical agreement with South Korea's SHPAC to enhance its hydraulic cylinder manufacturing capabilities. This deal marks a strategic effort to expand the company's footprint in a crucial growth segment, as highlighted in their regulatory filing.

According to Srivats Ram, the Managing Director of Wheels India, SHPAC's established reputation in hydraulic cylinders will open new opportunities for international expansion. Ram emphasized the deal's potential to significantly accelerate the company's pursuits in the global market.

The partnership is part of Wheels India's broader strategy to escalate its presence in Europe and North America. With manufacturing facilities across India, the company aims to utilize the technology from SHPAC to optimize its offerings in construction equipment, automotive wheels, and hydraulic systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

 France
2
Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd Sets Rs 950 Crore IPO in Motion

Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd Sets Rs 950 Crore IPO in Motion

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
4
BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025