Zomato Unveils 'Healthy Mode' for Nutritious Dining

Zomato has launched 'Healthy Mode' on its app, allowing users to discover and order nutritious meals. Initially available in Gurugram, this feature will soon expand to other cities. The platform uses AI to provide macronutrient details and a 'Healthy Score' for each dish, meeting increased demand for health-conscious options.

Updated: 29-09-2025 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, has introduced a new feature called 'Healthy Mode' to help users discover and order nutritious meals conveniently through its app. This innovation is currently available to users in Gurugram, with plans for broader market expansion in the near future.

The introduction of 'Healthy Mode' aims to cater to the growing demand for healthier food options, particularly among metro city residents aged 18 to 45. Leveraging advanced AI and Large Language Models, Zomato has developed detailed macronutrient profiles for various dishes and implemented a 'Healthy Score' system to rank meals based on the nutritional information provided by partner restaurants.

Deepinder Goyal, Eternal's Founder, expressed excitement over the launch stating, "It's live in Gurgaon, and we'll expand fast. Try it, tear it apart, tell us where it fails. Because this is just the beginning." The feature aligns with Zomato's mission of offering better food choices, enhancing its service to customers across its associated brands and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

