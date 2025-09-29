Left Menu

Cutting Edge: Indian Army's Drone Innovations in Modern Warfare

The Indian Army's Western and South Western Commands demonstrated advanced drone warfare capabilities in the 'Vayu Samanvay' exercise. Highlighting the integration of drones and counter-drone systems, the exercise validated the Army's technological advancements and adaptability in modern battle scenarios, focusing on future warfare innovations and tactical improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:32 IST
Cutting Edge: Indian Army's Drone Innovations in Modern Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of military innovation, the Indian Army's Western and South Western Commands showcased their advanced drone warfare capabilities during the 'Vayu Samanvay' exercise. The exercise, held in Haryana's Ambala district, highlighted the integration of drones, counter-drone systems, and unmanned platforms under live combat conditions.

Addressing the media, Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar, Western Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, emphasized that lessons learned from earlier operations like Operation Sindoor have bolstered the Army's drone warfare training. He assured reporters that future responses to threats from Pakistan or its terror affiliates will be more severe than before.

The exercise, which began on September 25, demonstrated the Indian Army's capability to adapt and innovate, reaffirming high standards of technological prowess and commitment to national security. The Army's collaboration with local industry aims to enhance the fabrication and deployment of high-end drones for varied operational scenarios, including flood relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Human Rights Probe: Sanitation and Safety Lapses in Focus

Human Rights Probe: Sanitation and Safety Lapses in Focus

 India
2
Drone Debris Discoveries Stir Concerns in Romania

Drone Debris Discoveries Stir Concerns in Romania

 Romania
3
Fabtech Technologies IPO Off to a Strong Start with 70% Subscription on Day One

Fabtech Technologies IPO Off to a Strong Start with 70% Subscription on Day ...

 India
4
China Sets First National Standards for Cross-border Data Safety

China Sets First National Standards for Cross-border Data Safety

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025