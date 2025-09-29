Cutting Edge: Indian Army's Drone Innovations in Modern Warfare
The Indian Army's Western and South Western Commands demonstrated advanced drone warfare capabilities in the 'Vayu Samanvay' exercise. Highlighting the integration of drones and counter-drone systems, the exercise validated the Army's technological advancements and adaptability in modern battle scenarios, focusing on future warfare innovations and tactical improvements.
In a display of military innovation, the Indian Army's Western and South Western Commands showcased their advanced drone warfare capabilities during the 'Vayu Samanvay' exercise. The exercise, held in Haryana's Ambala district, highlighted the integration of drones, counter-drone systems, and unmanned platforms under live combat conditions.
Addressing the media, Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar, Western Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, emphasized that lessons learned from earlier operations like Operation Sindoor have bolstered the Army's drone warfare training. He assured reporters that future responses to threats from Pakistan or its terror affiliates will be more severe than before.
The exercise, which began on September 25, demonstrated the Indian Army's capability to adapt and innovate, reaffirming high standards of technological prowess and commitment to national security. The Army's collaboration with local industry aims to enhance the fabrication and deployment of high-end drones for varied operational scenarios, including flood relief efforts.
