In a recent scandal, two officials from Bulgaria's traffic control agency were suspended after being accused of soliciting bribes from truck drivers ferrying equipment for Robbie Williams' concert in Sofia. The officers intercepted the trucks at the Black Cat checkpoint, demanding money under the guise of checking speedometers.

According to the transport ministry, some drivers succumbed to the demands, paying amounts up to 300 euros, while others resisted. The head of Sofia's Internal Affairs revealed that the officials even used translation tools to facilitate their illicit activities.

A subsequent investigation revealed large sums of money hidden in various locations linked to the officials, leading to arrests and formal charges. This incident casts a shadow on what was intended to be a celebration of music.

(With inputs from agencies.)