Left Menu

Solarworld Energy Slumps Post-IPO Amid Market Volatility

Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd's stock ended 8% lower than its issue price of Rs 351 despite an initial gain of over 10%. The company's market valuation stands at Rs 2,801.26 crore, post its Rs 490 crore IPO aimed at financing a new solar manufacturing facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:07 IST
Solarworld Energy Slumps Post-IPO Amid Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd experienced a notable downturn on Tuesday, closing nearly 8% below their issue price of Rs 351. The stock initially surged at the BSE, starting at Rs 389, a 10.82% premium, but closed at Rs 323.20, marking a 7.92% decline.

Similarly, on the NSE, the stock debuted at Rs 388.50, reflecting a 10.68% rise, yet failed to sustain this momentum, ending at Rs 323.50, a 7.83% lower than the issue price. As a result, the company's market capitalization stands at Rs 2,801.26 crore.

The Rs 490 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Solarworld was subscribed 65 times on its final bidding day. The offering comprised Rs 440 crore from fresh equity and Rs 50 crore from an offer-for-sale by promoter Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers. Investment proceeds target a new solar manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh.

TRENDING

1
First Batch of Iranian Deportees Heads Back from the U.S.

First Batch of Iranian Deportees Heads Back from the U.S.

 United Arab Emirates
2
Echoes of the Past: Mild Tremors Rekindle Latur's Seismic Memories

Echoes of the Past: Mild Tremors Rekindle Latur's Seismic Memories

 India
3
Hegseth says he's loosening disciplinary rules and weakening hazing protections at rare meeting of top military leaders, reports AP.

Hegseth says he's loosening disciplinary rules and weakening hazing protecti...

 Global
4
Kerala Government Ordered to Expedite Vigilance Status Report for IPS Officer

Kerala Government Ordered to Expedite Vigilance Status Report for IPS Office...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025