The Hartford Unveils Cutting-Edge India Technology Center

The Hartford, a leading U.S. insurance company, recently inaugurated its new India Technology Center, highlighting its commitment to artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

The state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad includes collaborative workspaces, modern workstations, and training areas, aiming to foster teamwork and continuous professional growth.

Chief Information Officer Shekar Pannala emphasized that the new center is a significant step in developing advanced digital and AI capabilities, marking a pivotal moment in shaping the future of insurance technology.