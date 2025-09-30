Left Menu

The Hartford Unveils Cutting-Edge India Technology Center

The Hartford, a US insurance giant, has launched its India Technology Center, emphasizing AI and digital innovation. The facility in Hyderabad will foster creativity and teamwork, featuring modern workstations and a history wall. CIO Shekar Pannala highlights its role in advancing insurance technology.

Updated: 30-09-2025 18:43 IST
The Hartford, a leading U.S. insurance company, recently inaugurated its new India Technology Center, highlighting its commitment to artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

The state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad includes collaborative workspaces, modern workstations, and training areas, aiming to foster teamwork and continuous professional growth.

Chief Information Officer Shekar Pannala emphasized that the new center is a significant step in developing advanced digital and AI capabilities, marking a pivotal moment in shaping the future of insurance technology.

