Tech Revolutionizes Textile Waste Management in Bangladesh

Bangladesh, the world's second-largest clothing exporter, is leveraging technology to manage textile waste production. Cloud-based software developed by Reverse Resources aids in tracking and recycling waste, potentially boosting exports. Effective waste management could transform the country's recycling efforts and align with EU regulations for sustainability.

Updated: 30-09-2025 20:35 IST
Tech Revolutionizes Textile Waste Management in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangladesh is turning to technological innovations to handle the massive amounts of textile waste generated by its thriving garment industry. As the world's second-largest exporter of clothing, the nation faces mounting challenges with textile waste, but cloud-based software provided by Reverse Resources offers a promising solution.

The software enables factories to track, segregate, and label waste, making the process more transparent and efficient. This innovation is crucial as the country currently recycles only a fraction of its pre-consumer textile waste. Meanwhile, over 55% is exported to countries with advanced recycling facilities.

With potential exports valued at $5 billion, Bangladesh could capitalize on the growing demand for recycled materials driven by EU regulations. Industry experts say digitizing waste management could significantly enhance efficiency and sustainability, benefiting both local businesses and international recycling markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

