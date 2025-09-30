Tech Revolutionizes Textile Waste Management in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is turning to technological innovations to handle the massive amounts of textile waste generated by its thriving garment industry. As the world's second-largest exporter of clothing, the nation faces mounting challenges with textile waste, but cloud-based software provided by Reverse Resources offers a promising solution.

The software enables factories to track, segregate, and label waste, making the process more transparent and efficient. This innovation is crucial as the country currently recycles only a fraction of its pre-consumer textile waste. Meanwhile, over 55% is exported to countries with advanced recycling facilities.

With potential exports valued at $5 billion, Bangladesh could capitalize on the growing demand for recycled materials driven by EU regulations. Industry experts say digitizing waste management could significantly enhance efficiency and sustainability, benefiting both local businesses and international recycling markets.

