Left Menu

Optiemus Infracom Teams Up with Ordinary Theory for Smart Hardware Revolution

Optiemus Infracom and Ordinary Theory LLC announced a joint venture focused on manufacturing smart enterprise hardware and integrated industrial solutions. The partnership aims to contribute to India's digital economy with innovative products in fintech, logistics, and AI. Optiemus will hold the majority stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:26 IST
Optiemus Infracom Teams Up with Ordinary Theory for Smart Hardware Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Optiemus Infracom, a key player in electronics manufacturing, has entered into a joint venture with Ordinary Theory LLC USA. This collaboration aims to produce cutting-edge smart enterprise hardware and integrated industrial solutions, as stated in a recent regulatory filing.

The joint venture will prioritize innovation in payments, retail, logistics, and artificial intelligence to create products catering to the rapidly growing fintech and AI sectors. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus, expressed enthusiasm about leveraging the company's manufacturing capabilities to meet the demands of current and future markets.

With Optiemus holding majority ownership, the venture will manufacture these innovative solutions in India, aiming to boost the nation's digital economy. Shen Tianzhou, CEO of Ordinary Theory, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership in creating secure and scalable solutions developed locally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

 India
2
Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death: A Controversial Verdict Ignites Tensions

Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death: A Controversial Verdict Ignites Tensions

 Global
3
Protests and Political Pressure Mount Following Karur Stampede Tragedy

Protests and Political Pressure Mount Following Karur Stampede Tragedy

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Historic Women's World Cup Cricket Clash

Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Historic Women's World Cup Cricket Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025