Optiemus Infracom Teams Up with Ordinary Theory for Smart Hardware Revolution
Optiemus Infracom and Ordinary Theory LLC announced a joint venture focused on manufacturing smart enterprise hardware and integrated industrial solutions. The partnership aims to contribute to India's digital economy with innovative products in fintech, logistics, and AI. Optiemus will hold the majority stake.
- Country:
- India
Optiemus Infracom, a key player in electronics manufacturing, has entered into a joint venture with Ordinary Theory LLC USA. This collaboration aims to produce cutting-edge smart enterprise hardware and integrated industrial solutions, as stated in a recent regulatory filing.
The joint venture will prioritize innovation in payments, retail, logistics, and artificial intelligence to create products catering to the rapidly growing fintech and AI sectors. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus, expressed enthusiasm about leveraging the company's manufacturing capabilities to meet the demands of current and future markets.
With Optiemus holding majority ownership, the venture will manufacture these innovative solutions in India, aiming to boost the nation's digital economy. Shen Tianzhou, CEO of Ordinary Theory, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership in creating secure and scalable solutions developed locally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladesh's Religious Rights Group Challenges Yunus' Dismissal of Minority Persecution Claims
Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row
IYC Demands Action After Alleged BJP Threat Against Rahul Gandhi
Delhi High Court Shields Actor Nagarjuna's Identity from AI Misuse
FCC Chair Defends Stance on Broadcast Regulation