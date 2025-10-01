Left Menu

Daniel Ek: From Spotify Pioneer to European Tech Visionary

Daniel Ek, Founder of Spotify, plans to step down as CEO next year to focus on building technology supercompanies in Europe. Through his firm, Prima Materia, Ek pledges to invest €1 billion in early-stage startups in sectors like AI, climate, and health tech. His investments, such as in defense tech firm Helsing, have sparked artist backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:34 IST
Daniel Ek: From Spotify Pioneer to European Tech Visionary
Daniel Ek

Daniel Ek, the visionary behind Spotify, is set to leave his role as CEO next year to channel his efforts towards pioneering tech ventures in Europe.

Through his venture capital firm, Prima Materia, Ek commits to investing €1 billion in transformative projects, particularly in AI, climate, and health technologies.

Despite his success, Ek has faced criticism for his investments in defense technology, leading to a backlash from artists and raising questions about Spotify's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Kidney-Related Deaths in Madhya Pradesh: Investigation Underway

Mysterious Kidney-Related Deaths in Madhya Pradesh: Investigation Underway

 India
2
Flood Fury: Odesa’s Overnight Ordeal

Flood Fury: Odesa’s Overnight Ordeal

 Global
3
Bajaj Auto Accelerates with 9% Sales Surge in September

Bajaj Auto Accelerates with 9% Sales Surge in September

 India
4
Hurricane Havoc: Outer Banks Homes Succumb to Atlantic Fury

Hurricane Havoc: Outer Banks Homes Succumb to Atlantic Fury

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025