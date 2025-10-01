Daniel Ek: From Spotify Pioneer to European Tech Visionary

Daniel Ek, the visionary behind Spotify, is set to leave his role as CEO next year to channel his efforts towards pioneering tech ventures in Europe.

Through his venture capital firm, Prima Materia, Ek commits to investing €1 billion in transformative projects, particularly in AI, climate, and health technologies.

Despite his success, Ek has faced criticism for his investments in defense technology, leading to a backlash from artists and raising questions about Spotify's influence.

