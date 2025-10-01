Left Menu

LTTS Secures $100M Deal to Drive Semiconductor Innovation

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has signed a $100 million multi-year contract with a US-based industrial equipment manufacturer involved in the semiconductor value chain. LTTS will leverage expertise in AI and automation for product development, engineering, and innovation, establishing a Center of Excellence to support the company's digital transformation.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial $100 million agreement from an unnamed US-based industrial equipment manufacturer.

The deal is set to play a pivotal role in the semiconductor value chain. While specifics of the manufacturer remain undisclosed, it's clear that LTTS will focus on new product development, sustenance engineering, and platform automation. The company's expertise in AI and next-gen technologies will be at the forefront of this collaboration.

As part of the agreement, LTTS will also establish a Center of Excellence to bolster the client's innovation efforts, simplify platforms, and usher in a more digital, AI-enabled future. The agreement underscores LTTS's role as a leader in design and engineering services.

