India's AI Surge: Anthropic's Developer Day Unveils Claude Innovations

Anthropic, an AI company known for its Claude language models, along with venture capital firm Accel, is hosting India's inaugural Developer Day on October 11. The event signifies India's rapid adoption of AI, with the country contributing to 7.2% of Claude's global usage.

The exclusive event aims to gather top CTOs, product leaders, and technical founders to delve into practical AI applications using Anthropic's tools. A major highlight will be Claude Sonnet 4.5, Anthropic's latest in AI reasoning and coding models, with demonstrations on deployment via APIs.

Attendees will include Anthropic executives such as Danny Delaney, Chloe Ho, and Philip Hootsmans. Developer Day Community Demos have also been organized, with top entries presenting live at the event. This initiative is crucial for teams transitioning from pilot projects to full-scale production, focusing on reliable AI solutions.

