Left Menu

India's AI Surge: Anthropic's Developer Day Unveils Claude Innovations

Anthropic and Accel are hosting India's first Developer Day, bringing together top CTOs and tech leaders to explore AI innovations. The event serves as a platform for demonstrating Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4.5 model, enhancing AI deployment, and showcasing India as a key AI market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:42 IST
India's AI Surge: Anthropic's Developer Day Unveils Claude Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Anthropic, an AI company known for its Claude language models, along with venture capital firm Accel, is hosting India's inaugural Developer Day on October 11. The event signifies India's rapid adoption of AI, with the country contributing to 7.2% of Claude's global usage.

The exclusive event aims to gather top CTOs, product leaders, and technical founders to delve into practical AI applications using Anthropic's tools. A major highlight will be Claude Sonnet 4.5, Anthropic's latest in AI reasoning and coding models, with demonstrations on deployment via APIs.

Attendees will include Anthropic executives such as Danny Delaney, Chloe Ho, and Philip Hootsmans. Developer Day Community Demos have also been organized, with top entries presenting live at the event. This initiative is crucial for teams transitioning from pilot projects to full-scale production, focusing on reliable AI solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Elevates Wheat Purchase Price to Bolster Supply

India Elevates Wheat Purchase Price to Bolster Supply

 India
2
Rupee Recovery: Influences Behind the 12-Paise Rebound

Rupee Recovery: Influences Behind the 12-Paise Rebound

 India
3
Turkish Super Lig Club Kasimpasa Under State Trusteeship Amid Fraud Probe

Turkish Super Lig Club Kasimpasa Under State Trusteeship Amid Fraud Probe

 Turkey
4
Unity and Trust: Afghan Leaders Demand Political Office in Islamabad

Unity and Trust: Afghan Leaders Demand Political Office in Islamabad

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025