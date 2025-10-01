Zoho Launches 'Vani': Revolutionizing Workplace Collaboration

Zoho Corporation has unveiled 'Vani', a new sub-brand dedicated to transforming workplace collaboration with its intelligent and visual tools.

Based in Chennai, the company caught the nation's attention as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw transitioned to Zoho for official tasks, supporting the Prime Minister's initiative for adopting local products.

Vani offers a variety of working modes, including whiteboarding, diagram-making, and integrated video calling, providing seamless access to documents from various storage options.