Zoho Launches 'Vani': Revolutionizing Workplace Collaboration
Zoho Corporation has introduced 'Vani', a sub-brand aimed at enhancing workplace collaboration through intelligent and visual tools. With modes like whiteboarding and video calling, Vani is designed to boost productivity for small and medium-sized businesses by offering unified and seamless collaboration capabilities across different platforms and departments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Zoho Corporation has unveiled 'Vani', a new sub-brand dedicated to transforming workplace collaboration with its intelligent and visual tools.
Based in Chennai, the company caught the nation's attention as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw transitioned to Zoho for official tasks, supporting the Prime Minister's initiative for adopting local products.
Vani offers a variety of working modes, including whiteboarding, diagram-making, and integrated video calling, providing seamless access to documents from various storage options.
