Left Menu

Zoho Launches 'Vani': Revolutionizing Workplace Collaboration

Zoho Corporation has introduced 'Vani', a sub-brand aimed at enhancing workplace collaboration through intelligent and visual tools. With modes like whiteboarding and video calling, Vani is designed to boost productivity for small and medium-sized businesses by offering unified and seamless collaboration capabilities across different platforms and departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:24 IST
Zoho Launches 'Vani': Revolutionizing Workplace Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zoho Corporation has unveiled 'Vani', a new sub-brand dedicated to transforming workplace collaboration with its intelligent and visual tools.

Based in Chennai, the company caught the nation's attention as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw transitioned to Zoho for official tasks, supporting the Prime Minister's initiative for adopting local products.

Vani offers a variety of working modes, including whiteboarding, diagram-making, and integrated video calling, providing seamless access to documents from various storage options.

TRENDING

1
South Korea's AI Surge: Samsung and SK Hynix Partner with OpenAI

South Korea's AI Surge: Samsung and SK Hynix Partner with OpenAI

 Global
2
Tragic Accident Sparks Highway Blockade in Ballia District

Tragic Accident Sparks Highway Blockade in Ballia District

 India
3
The Transformation of Rs 2000 Notes in India

The Transformation of Rs 2000 Notes in India

 India
4
The Silent Backbone of India's Defence Success

The Silent Backbone of India's Defence Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025