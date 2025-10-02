Left Menu

Internet Connectivity Chaos in Afghanistan: Conflicting Reports and Outages

Afghanistan faced internet connectivity issues after an outage began on Monday. Conflicting reports emerged about a Taliban statement denying deliberate blackouts, citing cable replacements. Genuine messages appeared later, confirming gradual service restoration. The internet outage impacted banking, commerce, aviation, and humanitarian work, raising concerns over communication reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-10-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 04:11 IST
Internet Connectivity Chaos in Afghanistan: Conflicting Reports and Outages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Confusion prevails over Afghanistan's internet connectivity status after restored networks appeared following Monday's outage. Initially, a purported Taliban statement denied a deliberate blackout, citing worn-out cables. However, this statement soon proved false, originating from a misleading source resembling an official media group.

Despite obstacles in confirming details due to the outage, the Taliban's official WhatsApp group later issued a statement, verified by The Associated Press, announcing gradual service restoration. Netblocks reported partial connectivity restoration amid public outcry and ongoing telco rule enforcement by the Taliban.

The blackout severely affected banking, commerce, and aviation sectors. Organizations like Save the Children emphasized the vital role of reliable communication in delivering humanitarian aid effectively. The UN highlighted the risks to Afghan people's freedom of expression and economic stability, as Taliban authorities reversed cuts without clear explanation.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan Rejects 50-50 Chip Production Deal with U.S.

Taiwan Rejects 50-50 Chip Production Deal with U.S.

 Global
2
U.S. Bolsters Ukraine's Arsenal: Intelligence and Missiles in Focus

U.S. Bolsters Ukraine's Arsenal: Intelligence and Missiles in Focus

 Global
3
Taiwan Accuses China of Misleading World with U.N. Resolution Claims

Taiwan Accuses China of Misleading World with U.N. Resolution Claims

 Global
4
South Korea and U.S.: Navigating Security and Trade Talks

South Korea and U.S.: Navigating Security and Trade Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025