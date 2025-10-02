China Tightens Grip on European Telecom Suppliers
China is reportedly limiting the involvement of European telecom giants Nokia and Ericsson in its infrastructure. This move, highlighted by the Financial Times, may impact international relations and the competitive landscape of telecom technology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 05:57 IST
According to sources cited by the Financial Times, China is taking steps to limit the participation of European telecom equipment suppliers, specifically targeting Nokia and Ericsson, in its national networks.
The report suggests potential geopolitical ramifications as China appears to favor domestic companies over these established international players.
As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the details of this development, which could reshape the global telecom industry dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Nokia
- Ericsson
- telecom
- networks
- European
- suppliers
- Financial Times
- technology
- infrastructure
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Tightens Reins on European Telecom Giants
Spotify's Daniel Ek: From Music Disruptor to European Innovator
European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts
Sanctions Squeeze: U.S. Targets Iran's Missile Networks
Tesla's European Journey: Upticks Amidst Rising Competition