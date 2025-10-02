Left Menu

China Tightens Grip on European Telecom Suppliers

China is reportedly limiting the involvement of European telecom giants Nokia and Ericsson in its infrastructure. This move, highlighted by the Financial Times, may impact international relations and the competitive landscape of telecom technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 05:57 IST
According to sources cited by the Financial Times, China is taking steps to limit the participation of European telecom equipment suppliers, specifically targeting Nokia and Ericsson, in its national networks.

The report suggests potential geopolitical ramifications as China appears to favor domestic companies over these established international players.

As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the details of this development, which could reshape the global telecom industry dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

