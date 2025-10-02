China Tightens Reins on European Telecom Giants

China is intensifying its control over European telecom equipment suppliers Nokia and Ericsson, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources.

Contracts for Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia are now subject to 'black box' national security reviews by China's Cyberspace Administration. The companies are left in the dark about how their equipment is assessed. State procurement of telecom equipment now mandates detailed documentation on components and the local content share, according to the report.

Neither Nokia nor Ericsson immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours. China's Cyberspace Administration was also unavailable for comment.