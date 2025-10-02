Left Menu

China Tightens Reins on European Telecom Giants

China is restricting the use of telecom equipment from Europe's Nokia and Ericsson. Contracts must undergo 'black box' national security reviews by the Cyberspace Administration of China. Telecom buyers are now required to provide detailed component documentation. Nokia and Ericsson haven't commented yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 06:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is intensifying its control over European telecom equipment suppliers Nokia and Ericsson, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources.

Contracts for Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia are now subject to 'black box' national security reviews by China's Cyberspace Administration. The companies are left in the dark about how their equipment is assessed. State procurement of telecom equipment now mandates detailed documentation on components and the local content share, according to the report.

Neither Nokia nor Ericsson immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours. China's Cyberspace Administration was also unavailable for comment.

