CORRECTED-German economy ministry revises 2025 growth forecast up slightly to 0.2% - source

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 17:06 IST
Germany's economy ministry revised its growth forecast for this year up to 0.2% from an earlier forecast of zero, a source familiar with the forecasts told Reuters.

The ministry forecasts 1.3% growth for next year and 1.4% growth for 2027. Europe's largest economy has registered little growth at all since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic followed by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the launch of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

